Rench Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 287,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 324.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 173,954 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $780,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.99. 350,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.11.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

