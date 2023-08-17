Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,518,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,321,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 1,118,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,989. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

