Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 14,196,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,288,330. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

