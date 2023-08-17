Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akili, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Akili in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akili’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,067. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Social Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter worth about $13,298,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akili in the third quarter worth about $13,056,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akili by 582.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

