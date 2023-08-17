Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NMG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

