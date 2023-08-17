Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $384,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

