Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/1/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,242 shares of company stock worth $2,367,143. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hayward by 61.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hayward by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 1,581,128 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

