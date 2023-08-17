Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/4/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 8/1/2023 – Hayward had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hayward Price Performance
Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.22.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hayward by 61.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hayward by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 1,581,128 shares during the period.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.
Featured Stories
