Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently:
- 8/17/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – NovoCure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
- 8/4/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/28/2023 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NovoCure Stock Down 0.2 %
NVCR stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $120.03.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CAVA Group’s First Update Since IPO Makes It A Potential Buy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.