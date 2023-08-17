Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently:

8/17/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – NovoCure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

8/4/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2023 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NVCR stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

