Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,249,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 149,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.81. 2,849,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,025. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

