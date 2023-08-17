Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 252,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 7,222,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

