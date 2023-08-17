Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 3,947,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

