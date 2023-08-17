Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $58.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,884 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $58,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 842.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 930,820 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

