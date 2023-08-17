Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,860 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 338,248 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 3,808,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,886. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

