Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 796,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,822 shares.The stock last traded at $70.76 and had previously closed at $70.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

