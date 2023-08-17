Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,269. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.