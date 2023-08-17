Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,199. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

