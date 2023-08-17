Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

RVPH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:RVPH remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 160,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

