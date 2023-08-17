Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 514,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,573. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,874,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,824,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
Featured Stories
