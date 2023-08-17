Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.29

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 287042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.