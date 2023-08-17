Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,245. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,798 shares of company stock worth $997,397 in the last three months. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

