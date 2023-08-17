Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $58.36

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.36, but opened at $59.96. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 446,207 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

