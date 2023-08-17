Robert Camerlinck Sells 30,646 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) COO Robert Camerlinck sold 30,646 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $23,597.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,958,642 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cano Health Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 263,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 398,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

