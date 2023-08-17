Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. 87,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

