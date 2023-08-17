Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 15,939,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,192 shares of company stock worth $63,426,900. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

