Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

NYSE RBLX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,192 shares of company stock worth $63,426,900. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after acquiring an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

