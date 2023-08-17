Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 33,965 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for about 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First BanCorp. worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.2 %

FBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 324,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,506. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FBP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

