Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. 693,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.