Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. 693,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

