Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

