Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 50,852 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,852 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group comprises about 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 2.73% of Willdan Group worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 381,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,145. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $310.62 million, a PE ratio of 281.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 385,537 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,420,416.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

