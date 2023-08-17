Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.65. 385,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,279. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

