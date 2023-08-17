Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Trading Down 33.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was down 33.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

