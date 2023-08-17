Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 18.1 %

RMTI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

