Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $11,320.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Brett P. Seabert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $11,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

