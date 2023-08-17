Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

NYSE:ROP opened at $495.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

