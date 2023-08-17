Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.26 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

