Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SpectralCast restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

ROST stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,605. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

