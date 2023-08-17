Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.93.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 28.88%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
