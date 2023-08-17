Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$33.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
