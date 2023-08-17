Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$33.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRRWF

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Company Profile

Shares of PRRWF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.