Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Monday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

