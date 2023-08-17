Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn Sells 42,762 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,798,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 506.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

