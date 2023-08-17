Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

R opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,634 shares of company stock worth $16,265,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

