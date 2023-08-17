Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

