Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

