Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,124,950.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $206.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

