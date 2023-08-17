Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 7.5 %

SBH stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

