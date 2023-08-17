Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 317.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,945,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 742,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

