SALT (SALT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,343.37

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $18,343.37 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,568.32 or 1.00066488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02313798 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,013.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.