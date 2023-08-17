Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.3% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.16. 302,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,089. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.