Saltoro Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 717.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Berry comprises about 0.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 235,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Berry

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 415,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,395. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.