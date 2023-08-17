Saltoro Capital LP Invests $1.79 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. KBR makes up 1.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 311,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,628. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,269 shares of company stock worth $8,636,639 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

